Divide and Conquer by gardencat
Divide and Conquer

The grey squirrel took over the wall and gobbled up the seeds. The black squirrel took over the cage and gobbled up the seeds. The birds got...crumbs.
13th November 2022 13th Nov 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
