Photo 2621
A New Shalimar
Not what I intended to post here, but something I did this morning for a perfume group I belong to, then the day got away from me, and I didn't really have a chance to take another photo so, it was this or something I took three or so weeks ago.
19th November 2022
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
bottle
perfume
