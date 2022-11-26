Sign up
Photo 2628
A Berry and a Leaf
A fluffy thread, that must have drifted off a nearby weed, caught on the branch and, on a cold, foggy, morning, freezing mist settled on it. by the time I came along the mist was melting and left a collection of tiny water droplets.
26th November 2022
26th Nov 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
leaf
,
berry
,
fall
,
droplets
,
mist
