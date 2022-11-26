Previous
Next
A Berry and a Leaf by gardencat
Photo 2628

A Berry and a Leaf

A fluffy thread, that must have drifted off a nearby weed, caught on the branch and, on a cold, foggy, morning, freezing mist settled on it. by the time I came along the mist was melting and left a collection of tiny water droplets.
26th November 2022 26th Nov 22

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
720% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise