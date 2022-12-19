Previous
Look! I got an easy open peanut. by gardencat
Look! I got an easy open peanut.

This jay found a peanut with one end already open and an easy way to pick it up. These jays have me well trained to look for them and give them peanuts, at about the same time everyday.
19th December 2022 19th Dec 22

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Sue Cooper ace
Ha ha Joanne. Well captured. This is a brilliant shot. Fav.
December 19th, 2022  
