Photo 2648
Look! I got an easy open peanut.
This jay found a peanut with one end already open and an easy way to pick it up. These jays have me well trained to look for them and give them peanuts, at about the same time everyday.
19th December 2022
19th Dec 22
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
peanut
,
bluejay
Sue Cooper
ace
Ha ha Joanne. Well captured. This is a brilliant shot. Fav.
December 19th, 2022
