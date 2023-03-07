Previous
The Lady by gardencat
Photo 2726

The Lady

I'm sorry about the industrial looking bird feeder in the background but the lady cardinal looked so pretty in her soft gold tones that I couldn't miss the opportunity to take her picture.
7th March 2023 7th Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
JackieR ace
Isn't she pretty?!! Fab photo,
March 7th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
March 7th, 2023  
