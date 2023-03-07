Sign up
Photo 2726
The Lady
I'm sorry about the industrial looking bird feeder in the background but the lady cardinal looked so pretty in her soft gold tones that I couldn't miss the opportunity to take her picture.
7th March 2023
7th Mar 23
2
0
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
bird
,
feeder
,
cardinal
JackieR
ace
Isn't she pretty?!! Fab photo,
March 7th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
March 7th, 2023
