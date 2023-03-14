Sign up
Photo 2733
Winter Cardinal
I've been seeing a lot of our cardinal pair in the yard the last couple of days. Even though they have to compete with the squirrels, they are managing to get some seeds and I guess that makes their visits worthwhile.
14th March 2023
14th Mar 23
3
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
12th March 2023 2:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
cardinal
Sue Cooper
ace
This little bird is just gorgeous. Well captured Joanne. Fav.
March 14th, 2023
Corinne C
ace
Nice and bright
March 14th, 2023
Walks @ 7
ace
He looks like he takes no prisoners. Such a beautiful composition. Fav!
March 14th, 2023
