Winter Cardinal by gardencat
Photo 2733

Winter Cardinal

I've been seeing a lot of our cardinal pair in the yard the last couple of days. Even though they have to compete with the squirrels, they are managing to get some seeds and I guess that makes their visits worthwhile.
14th March 2023 14th Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Photo Details

Sue Cooper ace
This little bird is just gorgeous. Well captured Joanne. Fav.
March 14th, 2023  
Corinne C ace
Nice and bright
March 14th, 2023  
Walks @ 7 ace
He looks like he takes no prisoners. Such a beautiful composition. Fav!
March 14th, 2023  
