Up High and Singing by gardencat
Up High and Singing

We still have snow, and temperatures around the freezing point, but the male cardinal is perching high in the tall trees and singing his spring songs and, suddenly, it feels like spring is just around the corner.
19th March 2023

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
