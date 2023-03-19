Sign up
Photo 2738
Up High and Singing
We still have snow, and temperatures around the freezing point, but the male cardinal is perching high in the tall trees and singing his spring songs and, suddenly, it feels like spring is just around the corner.
19th March 2023
19th Mar 23
0
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
trees
,
spring
,
cardinal
