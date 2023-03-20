Previous
Splash Down by gardencat
Photo 2739

Splash Down

The snow has melted enough that I was finally able to get back over near the pond and I found some geese there, hanging out at the edge where the ice meets the water.
20th March 2023 20th Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Beryl Lloyd ace
Aren't they just happy to be able to splish-splosh in ice-free water again!
March 20th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
they are amazing to watch as they land in that water
March 20th, 2023  
