Photo 2739
Splash Down
The snow has melted enough that I was finally able to get back over near the pond and I found some geese there, hanging out at the edge where the ice meets the water.
20th March 2023
20th Mar 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
1
Comments
2
Album
365
Camera
DMC-ZS60
Taken
20th March 2023 11:42pm
Tags
ice
water
pond
geese
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aren't they just happy to be able to splish-splosh in ice-free water again!
March 20th, 2023
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
they are amazing to watch as they land in that water
March 20th, 2023
