Photo 2740
Perky Little Jay
I think he looks rather perky and alert, with his peanut prize firmly grasped in his beak. We still have snow here, even though it is melting and retreating a little every day when the temperature goes above freezing but, I have hope of spring.
21st March 2023
21st Mar 23
2
4
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
2
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
19th March 2023 6:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
peanut
,
bluejay
JackieR
ace
Wow!!
March 21st, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of this beautiful bird and the details and colors.
March 21st, 2023
