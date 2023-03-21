Previous
Next
Perky Little Jay by gardencat
Photo 2740

Perky Little Jay

I think he looks rather perky and alert, with his peanut prize firmly grasped in his beak. We still have snow here, even though it is melting and retreating a little every day when the temperature goes above freezing but, I have hope of spring.
21st March 2023 21st Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
750% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

JackieR ace
Wow!!
March 21st, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of this beautiful bird and the details and colors.
March 21st, 2023  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise