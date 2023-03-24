Previous
Rabbit on the Wall by gardencat
Rabbit on the Wall

I see rabbits in my garden quite often but this is the first time I've actually seen one get up on my little stone wall to eat seeds. The garden is very active with birds and little critters these days.

24th March 2023 24th Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Dawn ace
So cute
March 24th, 2023  
Paul J ace
I have never seen a bunny eating seeds. They just seem to go for the green goodies in the garden. Cute shot!
March 24th, 2023  
