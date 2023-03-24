Sign up
Photo 2743
Rabbit on the Wall
I see rabbits in my garden quite often but this is the first time I've actually seen one get up on my little stone wall to eat seeds. The garden is very active with birds and little critters these days.
24th March 2023
24th Mar 23
2
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
21st March 2023 6:08am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rabbit
,
spring
,
seeds
Dawn
ace
So cute
March 24th, 2023
Paul J
ace
I have never seen a bunny eating seeds. They just seem to go for the green goodies in the garden. Cute shot!
March 24th, 2023
