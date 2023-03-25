Previous
Rain, Rain, and More Rain by gardencat
Photo 2744

Rain, Rain, and More Rain

A picture of what today was like. The weather must be getting a head start on the "April showers" thing but I do hope it lets up tomorrow. My garden is a quagmire.
25th March 2023 25th Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
