Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head by gardencat
Photo 2746

Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head

I took this a couple of days ago. Today is rainy too, but it's not quite as heavy as it was when this was taken. It's spring here, but right now it's the drippy, muddy, side of spring.
27th March 2023 27th Mar 23

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
752% complete

View this month

Photo Details

KoalaGardens🐨 ace
I love the messy feeling of the rain - that background is amazing with the raindrops in front!
March 27th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy ace
Nice capture!
March 27th, 2023  
Lisa Brown
what a beautiful shot
March 27th, 2023  
Dawn ace
A lovely shot
March 27th, 2023  
