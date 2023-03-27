Sign up
Photo 2746
Raindrops Keep Falling on My Head
I took this a couple of days ago. Today is rainy too, but it's not quite as heavy as it was when this was taken. It's spring here, but right now it's the drippy, muddy, side of spring.
27th March 2023
27th Mar 23
4
4
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th March 2023 1:57pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rain
,
cardinal-female
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I love the messy feeling of the rain - that background is amazing with the raindrops in front!
March 27th, 2023
PhotoCrazy
ace
Nice capture!
March 27th, 2023
Lisa Brown
what a beautiful shot
March 27th, 2023
Dawn
ace
A lovely shot
March 27th, 2023
