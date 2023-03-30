Sign up
Photo 2749
Cardinal with Black Oil Sunflower Seeds
I've not been going too far afield recently, with my sore back, so we are going with a lot of back yard bird pictures.
30th March 2023
30th Mar 23
1
5
Tags
seeds
,
cardinal
JackieR
ace
That's a fabulous closeup
March 30th, 2023
