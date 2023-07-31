Previous
Bunches of Berries by gardencat
Bunches of Berries

Saw these lovely, shiny, black berries on a walk. Not sure what they are but I thought they made a nice subject, nestled in among the leaves.
31st July 2023 31st Jul 23

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture. I love the framing. I wonder if they are edible.
July 31st, 2023  
