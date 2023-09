Last week @30pics4jackiesdiamond posted a picture of a ladybug and wondered, based on the pattern of dots, if it was a native species. I mentioned I'd never seen one with that pattern of spots. Well yesterday I was out with my camera and found this one which I think looks quite a bit like hers. Not sure if it is a non-native species which is just showing up hereThe leaf it is resting on is a stinging nettle leaf, which I wish I had realized before brushing up against the plant. :(