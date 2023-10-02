Sign up
Previous
Photo 2935
Sunday Morning at the Pond
A quiet moment at the pond with only 2 geese in attendance.
2nd October 2023
2nd Oct 23
1
0
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
3
3
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
1st October 2023 9:53am
Exif
View Info
Tags
sunny
,
pond
,
geese
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Such a beautiful serene morning scene!
October 2nd, 2023
