Look Who Ran Through My Garden

I apologize for the quality of this photo but this fox just ran through my yard this morning as I was about to drink my coffee. I grabbed the camera and squeezed off a few shots without even looking at the settings on it. Fortunately the ISO was set quite high, since it was early morning and not quite full light, but the shutter speed was still not fast enough to freeze the motion. But, given that I've never seen a red fox in this exact area before, I was pleased to get anything recognizable, to record the sighting.