Look Who Ran Through My Garden by gardencat
Photo 2937

Look Who Ran Through My Garden

I apologize for the quality of this photo but this fox just ran through my yard this morning as I was about to drink my coffee. I grabbed the camera and squeezed off a few shots without even looking at the settings on it. Fortunately the ISO was set quite high, since it was early morning and not quite full light, but the shutter speed was still not fast enough to freeze the motion. But, given that I've never seen a red fox in this exact area before, I was pleased to get anything recognizable, to record the sighting.
4th October 2023 4th Oct 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Sue Cooper
That's fabulous Joanne, you must be thrilled. Well done. Fav.
October 4th, 2023  
KoalaGardens🐨
fantastic!
October 4th, 2023  
PhotoCrazy
Nice capture!
October 4th, 2023  
