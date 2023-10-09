Previous
The Blue Jay Claims His Prize by gardencat
The Blue Jay Claims His Prize

The jays are still coming to sit somewhere near my back door and screech at me to bring out the peanuts.
9th October 2023 9th Oct 23

Joanne Diochon

Laura ace
Great shot.
October 10th, 2023  
*lynn ace
fantastic capture
October 10th, 2023  
Peter Dulis ace
Sweet
October 10th, 2023  
