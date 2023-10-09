Sign up
Photo 2942
The Blue Jay Claims His Prize
The jays are still coming to sit somewhere near my back door and screech at me to bring out the peanuts.
9th October 2023
9th Oct 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
peanut
,
bluejay
Laura
ace
Great shot.
October 10th, 2023
*lynn
ace
fantastic capture
October 10th, 2023
Peter Dulis
ace
Sweet
October 10th, 2023
