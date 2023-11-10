Sign up
Previous
Photo 2974
Dark Eyed Junco
Perched on the armillary sphere.
10th November 2023
10th Nov 23
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th November 2023 12:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
fall
,
sphere
,
junco
,
armillary
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A gorgeous little bird and capture ! fav
November 10th, 2023
