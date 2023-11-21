Previous
Cormorant Take Off by gardencat
Photo 2985

Cormorant Take Off

This cormorant had been perching on a piece of wood, protruding from the water. As our boat drew up close to it, the cormorant took off and headed away, down the bayou.
21st November 2023 21st Nov 23

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
what a beautiful spot it looks too!
November 24th, 2023  
A great capture and edit of the swamp.
November 24th, 2023  
