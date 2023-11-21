Sign up
Photo 2985
Cormorant Take Off
This cormorant had been perching on a piece of wood, protruding from the water. As our boat drew up close to it, the cormorant took off and headed away, down the bayou.
21st November 2023
21st Nov 23
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Tags
louisiana
,
cormorant
,
bayou
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
what a beautiful spot it looks too!
November 24th, 2023
Danette Thompson
ace
A great capture and edit of the swamp.
November 24th, 2023
