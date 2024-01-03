Sign up
Photo 3028
Nature's Winter Decorations
Helicopter seeds and ice make a pretty combination in the winter landscape.
3rd January 2024
3rd Jan 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
1st January 2024 9:29am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
ice
,
winter
,
seeds
