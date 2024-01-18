Sign up
Photo 3043
Photo 3043
We're Not Supposed to Feed Them
Could you resist ?
18th January 2024
18th Jan 24
4
4
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3961
photos
104
followers
50
following
3036
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
149
3037
3038
3039
3040
3041
3042
3043
Views 9
9
Comments 4
4
Fav's 4
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
18th January 2024 9:38am
Privacy
Tags
squirrel
,
winter
,
begging
,
sixws-147
Dawn
ace
lol no a cute shot
January 18th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Aw so cute !
January 18th, 2024
Rob Z
ace
look at his little paws - he could almost be begging... It must be so hard to not feed them - even when you know why they ask you not to...
January 18th, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Cute!
January 18th, 2024
