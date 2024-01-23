Previous
The Temperature Rises, The Snow Falls by gardencat
The Temperature Rises, The Snow Falls

Or so it often seems. After a string of days with cold winds and temperatures in the -8 to -12 C range, overnight the temperature has risen to right around 0C and now we have fluffy white snow falling.
