Photo 3048
The Temperature Rises, The Snow Falls
Or so it often seems. After a string of days with cold winds and temperatures in the -8 to -12 C range, overnight the temperature has risen to right around 0C and now we have fluffy white snow falling.
23rd January 2024
23rd Jan 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3966
photos
105
followers
50
following
3041
3042
3043
3044
3045
3046
3047
3048
Views
6
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
23rd January 2024 9:46am
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
trees
,
pond
,
sixws-147
