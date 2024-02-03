Remaining Glory

This is part of a strange park that runs for a short distance along the waterfront In Oakville Ontario. It was once part of a large, privately owned, estate, that was re-zoned sometime ago to allow for a development of large and costly houses to be built there. Part of the agreement allowing the re-zoning, required that a strip of land, right along the shore, would be made over to the city for a park. ( At least, this is the story according to a local real estate agent I spoke with.) What we see here is the rather elegant access to a landing dock used for the previous estate, which the city seems to have decided to keep as it is. I find this park has a slightly depressing feel to it. Not sure exactly why. Maybe because it reminds me in some way of Edward Gorey illustrations?