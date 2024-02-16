Previous
The backside of this burr is actually the prettiest view. by gardencat
Photo 3072

The backside of this burr is actually the prettiest view.

Just another shot from nature for this week Flash of Red February.
16th February 2024 16th Feb 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
A lovely b/w with great contrasts in tones, beautifully lit - fav
February 16th, 2024  
All the tiny spikes really stand out.
February 16th, 2024  
I enjoy using this kind of pov on flowers and seed heads and I love the be conversion
February 16th, 2024  
Great pov I love it
February 16th, 2024  
Lovely
February 16th, 2024  
