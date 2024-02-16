Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3072
The backside of this burr is actually the prettiest view.
Just another shot from nature for this week Flash of Red February.
16th February 2024
16th Feb 24
5
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3995
photos
106
followers
50
following
841% complete
View this month »
3065
3066
3067
3068
3069
3070
3071
3072
Latest from all albums
3067
688
3068
3069
689
3070
3071
3072
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
5
Fav's
4
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
12th February 2024 2:56pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
b&w
,
burr
,
for2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
A lovely b/w with great contrasts in tones, beautifully lit - fav
February 16th, 2024
LManning (Laura)
ace
All the tiny spikes really stand out.
February 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
I enjoy using this kind of pov on flowers and seed heads and I love the be conversion
February 16th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Great pov I love it
February 16th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Lovely
February 16th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close