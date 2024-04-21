Sign up
Previous
Photo 3137
Blossom Branch
No idea what kind of blossoms these are. I found the tree over by the pond today, as it is just starting to blossom. A lovely surprise.
21st April 2024
21st Apr 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Views
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
21st April 2024 11:17am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
branch
,
spring
,
blossom
,
treen
