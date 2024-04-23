Previous
Only a Weed by gardencat
Photo 3139

Only a Weed

Just some little weed, growing in the wild area of the park but I thought it was pretty with it's tiny white buds just ready to open. I have done quite a bit of faffing to bring it out.
23rd April 2024 23rd Apr 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Danette Thompson ace
Beautiful
April 23rd, 2024  
Martyn Drage
An awesome weed though
April 23rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
You made it look splendid
April 23rd, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
No such thing as a weed, just a wild flower in the wrong place. This is a beautiful capture. Fav.
April 23rd, 2024  
Olwynne
Absolutely what Sue Cooper said. Beautiful shot
April 23rd, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
that is really fascinating isn't it? the colours are great - are the hairy seeds clinging to it from another pant as it looks like it is just coming into flower? maybe another branch had popped seeds open? I love it
April 23rd, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
Such a beautiful image in all ways , such an interesting looking plant and resting against such wonderful hues and tones of the background ! fav
April 23rd, 2024  
