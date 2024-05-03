Previous
Lilacs ...soon
Photo 3149

Lilacs ...soon

Still quite tightly closed but, with any luck, in the next week or so, we should be enjoying a wave of lovely perfume from a couple of lilac bushes which are close to blooming.
3rd May 2024

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
