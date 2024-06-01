Previous
My Furry Friend by gardencat
My Furry Friend

as well as lots of flowers the insects are spring into life in the garden too. I haven't been too successful at capturing many of them yet but did get this guy sitting on a dahlia flower.
1st June 2024 1st Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Heather ace
And you got a super capture, Joanne! Great focus and a nice dof! I love the colours, too! Fav
June 2nd, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of the details of the bee. This should qualify for 30 Days wild if you tag it 30-days-wild24
June 2nd, 2024  
Corinne C ace
Fabulous macro
June 2nd, 2024  
