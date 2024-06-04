Previous
It's GBH Day by gardencat
Photo 3181

It's GBH Day

My garden has been keeping me busy lately, so I hadn't made it over to the pond for a while, but today I did finally get over there and found a fairly active scene, with this Great Blue Heron the star of the show.
4th June 2024 4th Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
871% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Shutterbug ace
Beautiful capture of the bird and its reflection.
June 5th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise