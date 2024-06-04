Sign up
Photo 3181
It's GBH Day
My garden has been keeping me busy lately, so I hadn't made it over to the pond for a while, but today I did finally get over there and found a fairly active scene, with this Great Blue Heron the star of the show.
4th June 2024
4th Jun 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Photo Details
Tags
reflection
,
pond
,
great-blue-heron
Shutterbug
ace
Beautiful capture of the bird and its reflection.
June 5th, 2024
