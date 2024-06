Summer Snow

For a little bit of a change up, yesterday, I pulled out my IR converted camera, which I haven't used for a long time, and took it over to the pond. A few years ago, when I first got the conversion done, I played with this quite a bit and did some false colour images but apparently in the meantime I've forgotten just about everything I used to know so, this time I contented myself with just doing a simple B&W version of the shot. Probably BOB