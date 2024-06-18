Previous
Handsome Jay by gardencat
Handsome Jay

The jays are still coming around looking for peanuts too, I thought this one looked particularly spiffy sitting on the back of a patio chair, with his feather all nicely groomed.
Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Mark St Clair ace
Very nice detail of this close up
June 18th, 2024  
