Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3195
Handsome Jay
The jays are still coming around looking for peanuts too, I thought this one looked particularly spiffy sitting on the back of a patio chair, with his feather all nicely groomed.
18th June 2024
18th Jun 24
1
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4162
photos
109
followers
50
following
875% complete
View this month »
3188
3189
3190
3191
3192
3193
3194
3195
Latest from all albums
726
3190
3191
3192
727
3193
3194
3195
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
16th June 2024 5:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bluejay
Mark St Clair
ace
Very nice detail of this close up
June 18th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close