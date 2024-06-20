Sign up
Previous
Photo 3197
Bee on a Cluster of Roses
A large fuzzy bee on a cluster of small roses.
20th June 2024
20th Jun 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Photo Details
Album
365
Taken
16th June 2024 8:20am
Tags
bee
,
garden
,
roses
,
30-days-wild24
