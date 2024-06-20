Previous
Bee on a Cluster of Roses by gardencat
Photo 3197

Bee on a Cluster of Roses

A large fuzzy bee on a cluster of small roses.
20th June 2024 20th Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
875% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise