That Over the Shoulder Look by gardencat
Photo 3201

That Over the Shoulder Look

This is the bravest, or the cheekiest, of the jays. He got his peanut from the ground and then, I could swear, he looked over his shoulder and gave me a nod before taking off.
24th June 2024 24th Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Mark St Clair ace
Good shot. Looks like he is taunting you! :)
June 24th, 2024  
Corinne C ace
A delightful portrait
June 24th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Divine… beautiful cheeky and so colourful… lovely capture…
June 24th, 2024  
