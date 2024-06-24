Sign up
Previous
Photo 3201
That Over the Shoulder Look
This is the bravest, or the cheekiest, of the jays. He got his peanut from the ground and then, I could swear, he looked over his shoulder and gave me a nod before taking off.
24th June 2024
24th Jun 24
3
3
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4170
photos
109
followers
50
following
876% complete
Photo Details
Views
10
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-7RM2
Taken
17th June 2024 10:49am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
branches
,
peanut
,
bluejay
Mark St Clair
ace
Good shot. Looks like he is taunting you! :)
June 24th, 2024
Corinne C
ace
A delightful portrait
June 24th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Divine… beautiful cheeky and so colourful… lovely capture…
June 24th, 2024
