Previous
Samaritan Jo - Clematis Flowers by gardencat
Photo 3202

Samaritan Jo - Clematis Flowers

A pretty little clematis that I added to my garden a few years ago. It is a very floriferous plant with large numbers of delicate looking blooms. I left the spots on the leaves here rather than trying to pretty it all up.
25th June 2024 25th Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
877% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Heather ace
Lovely big petals and a pretty capture with the green leaves in the sunlight! I like the diagonal composition too! Fav
June 25th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise