Photo 3202
Samaritan Jo - Clematis Flowers
A pretty little clematis that I added to my garden a few years ago. It is a very floriferous plant with large numbers of delicate looking blooms. I left the spots on the leaves here rather than trying to pretty it all up.
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
8
1
1
365
ILCE-6000
20th June 2024 2:20pm
flowers
clematis
Heather
ace
Lovely big petals and a pretty capture with the green leaves in the sunlight! I like the diagonal composition too! Fav
June 25th, 2024
