Nibbling Rabbit by gardencat
Nibbling Rabbit

Some of my planters, in one corner, didn't get planted up this year, but this rabbit seems to be enjoying the selection of weeds that have taken them over.
26th June 2024 26th Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Mark St Clair ace
OMG.... how awesome to capture this!
June 26th, 2024  
