Delicate Geraniums by gardencat
Photo 3204

Delicate Geraniums

This geranium is sort of tucked in, under the climbing hydrangea, and I love the way the purple flowers seem to glow in the late afternoon shade.
27th June 2024 27th Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Delwyn Barnett ace
I can see why that colour would glow. Lovely.
June 27th, 2024  
Kerry McCarthy ace
Fabulous color and detail.
June 27th, 2024  
Dave ace
Beautiful colors and dof
June 27th, 2024  
