Hiding Sparrow by gardencat
Hiding Sparrow

This little guy seemed to be trying to tuck himself into a little dark gap in the branches but, a ray of sunlight pierced through and picked him out, almost like a spotlight.
29th June 2024 29th Jun 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Ann H. LeFevre ace
He's the star of the show! Nice catch.
June 29th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
oh wow the detail is superb!
June 29th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Brilliant capture… their very special sparrows
June 29th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A terrific capture.
June 29th, 2024  
