Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 3206
Hiding Sparrow
This little guy seemed to be trying to tuck himself into a little dark gap in the branches but, a ray of sunlight pierced through and picked him out, almost like a spotlight.
29th June 2024
29th Jun 24
4
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4175
photos
109
followers
50
following
878% complete
View this month »
3199
3200
3201
3202
3203
3204
3205
3206
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
25th June 2024 8:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
berries
,
bush
,
sparrow
,
30-days-wild24
,
theme-june2024
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
He's the star of the show! Nice catch.
June 29th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
oh wow the detail is superb!
June 29th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Brilliant capture… their very special sparrows
June 29th, 2024
Dianne
ace
A terrific capture.
June 29th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close