Chicory Flowers by gardencat
Photo 3209

Chicory Flowers

When I was young, and we saw these in the fields, we used to call them cornflowers. Now I know that they are actually the flowers of common chicory, but I still think of this shade as cornflower blue.
2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beverley
Beautiful flower with such lovely details… gorgeous colours.
July 2nd, 2024  
Heather
This is a gorgeous shot, Joanne! I love that blue, and it looks stunning against the dark green background! Lovely dof, too! Fav
July 2nd, 2024  
