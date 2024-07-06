Previous
Two Mallard Drakes by gardencat
Two Mallard Drakes

For some reason I seem to be seeing a lot more drakes than females this summer at the local pond. No idea why.
6th July 2024 6th Jul 24

Linda Godwin
Posing beautifully for you
July 6th, 2024  
*lynn ace
wonderful shot, so clear
July 6th, 2024  
Beryl Lloyd ace
So beautifully captured !
July 6th, 2024  
