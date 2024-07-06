Sign up
Previous
Photo 3213
Two Mallard Drakes
For some reason I seem to be seeing a lot more drakes than females this summer at the local pond. No idea why.
6th July 2024
6th Jul 24
3
1
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4182
photos
109
followers
50
following
880% complete
View this month »
3206
3207
3208
3209
3210
3211
3212
3213
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
1st July 2024 8:26am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
duck
,
pond
,
mallard
,
drake
Linda Godwin
Posing beautifully for you
July 6th, 2024
*lynn
ace
wonderful shot, so clear
July 6th, 2024
Beryl Lloyd
ace
So beautifully captured !
July 6th, 2024
Leave a Comment
