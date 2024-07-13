Previous
Dragonfly by gardencat
Photo 3220

Dragonfly

Found this guy sitting on the base for my glass patio table. I had taken the glass off because of a forecast for strong winds.
13th July 2024 13th Jul 24

Joanne Diochon

ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
882% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Lesley ace
Absolutely wonderful
July 13th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise