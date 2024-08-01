Sign up
Previous
Photo 3239
Courtyard Window
I was going to attempt abstract August but with my very first image I'm not really sure if this is actually an abstract or not, however it is what I have, and somehow I sort of, kind of, like something about it.
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Joanne Diochon
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
rain
,
courtyard
,
abstractaug2024
