Previous
Photo 3245
Morning Glory
This was fun to do, but is it 'abstract"?
I find myself really struggling to get a handle on what that is.
8th August 2024
8th Aug 24
2
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
3238
3239
3240
3241
3242
3243
3244
3245
Tags
flower
,
morning
,
garden
,
august
,
glory
,
abstractaug2024
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful effect
August 9th, 2024
Heather
ace
I llove the colours and the grainy textures you have created, Joanne! Not to worry how it's classified- it's gorgeous! Fav
August 9th, 2024
