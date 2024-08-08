Previous
Morning Glory by gardencat
Morning Glory

This was fun to do, but is it 'abstract"?
I find myself really struggling to get a handle on what that is.
Joanne Diochon

Corinne C ace
Beautiful effect
August 9th, 2024  
Heather ace
I llove the colours and the grainy textures you have created, Joanne! Not to worry how it's classified- it's gorgeous! Fav
August 9th, 2024  
