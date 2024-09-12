Previous
Black-eyed by gardencat
Black-eyed

One of many flowers in a pretty flowerbed alongside a path. These flowers always herald the coming of fall to me. They usually show up before the leaves change but, once I see them I know that summer is on it's way out.
12th September 2024 12th Sep 24

Joanne Diochon

Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Dave ace
Beautiful dof and composition
September 21st, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Wonderful pic!
September 21st, 2024  
Hazel ace
Fabulous black-eyed Susan.....
September 21st, 2024  
