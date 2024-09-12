Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 3275
Black-eyed
One of many flowers in a pretty flowerbed alongside a path. These flowers always herald the coming of fall to me. They usually show up before the leaves change but, once I see them I know that summer is on it's way out.
12th September 2024
12th Sep 24
3
3
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4255
photos
104
followers
49
following
899% complete
View this month »
3275
3276
3277
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
12th September 2024 9:51am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
fall
,
black-eyed
Dave
ace
Beautiful dof and composition
September 21st, 2024
PhotoCrazy
ace
Wonderful pic!
September 21st, 2024
Hazel
ace
Fabulous black-eyed Susan.....
September 21st, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close