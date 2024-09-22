Previous
Daylily (At Night?) by gardencat
Daylily (At Night?)

Another rabbit hole image today. Started as an IR shot of a yellow daylily that got dragged into extreme edit land and ended up as a dark image of a red(?) daylily. Probably needs to be on black.
22nd September 2024 22nd Sep 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Corinne C ace
Beautiful low key capture
September 22nd, 2024  
Dave ace
What Corinne said. Beautiful
September 22nd, 2024  
Sue Cooper ace
This is fabulous, and absolutely stunning on black. Fav.
September 22nd, 2024  
