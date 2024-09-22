Sign up
Previous
Photo 3285
Daylily (At Night?)
Another rabbit hole image today. Started as an IR shot of a yellow daylily that got dragged into extreme edit land and ended up as a dark image of a red(?) daylily. Probably needs to be on black.
22nd September 2024
22nd Sep 24
3
4
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4258
photos
104
followers
49
following
900% complete
3278
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
4
Album
365
ir
daylily
etsooi
Corinne C
ace
Beautiful low key capture
September 22nd, 2024
Dave
ace
What Corinne said. Beautiful
September 22nd, 2024
Sue Cooper
ace
This is fabulous, and absolutely stunning on black. Fav.
September 22nd, 2024
