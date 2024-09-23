Sign up
Previous
Photo 3286
Daisies and a Bee
As the summer winds down the bees and wasps seem to be working even harder to collect what they can from the flowers they can still find out there. Reminds me of the Ant and the Grasshopper fable.
23rd September 2024
23rd Sep 24
3
2
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
4259
photos
105
followers
49
following
900% complete
View this month »
3279
3280
3281
3282
3283
3284
3285
3286
Photo Details
Views
6
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
22nd September 2024 2:53pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bee
,
daisies
,
september
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Well spotted and captured amongst the Michaelmas Daisies !
September 23rd, 2024
Linda Godwin
Great focus on the Bee
September 23rd, 2024
Martyn Drage
Great shot
September 23rd, 2024
