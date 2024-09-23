Previous
Daisies and a Bee by gardencat
Photo 3286

Daisies and a Bee

As the summer winds down the bees and wasps seem to be working even harder to collect what they can from the flowers they can still find out there. Reminds me of the Ant and the Grasshopper fable.
23rd September 2024 23rd Sep 24

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Beryl Lloyd ace
Well spotted and captured amongst the Michaelmas Daisies !
September 23rd, 2024  
Linda Godwin
Great focus on the Bee
September 23rd, 2024  
Martyn Drage
Great shot
September 23rd, 2024  
