Tiny and Pink by gardencat
Photo 3289

Tiny and Pink

A couple of my rose bushes are already in full fall mode, producing multitudes of rose hips, in lieu of making more flowers, but this one keeps pumping out sweet little pink rose buds.
26th September 2024

Joanne Diochon

@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
