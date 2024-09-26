Sign up
Previous
Photo 3289
Tiny and Pink
A couple of my rose bushes are already in full fall mode, producing multitudes of rose hips, in lieu of making more flowers, but this one keeps pumping out sweet little pink rose buds.
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Views
7
365
ILCE-6000
22nd September 2024 2:59pm
pink
,
bud
,
fall
,
rose
