Peeking Through the Branches

Usually, sometime in September, I will see the male or female cardinal feeding a juvenile bird but this year I hadn't seen that. Maybe, being away the first couple of weeks in September, meant I had missed the prime period for those sightings but, a couple of days ago, peeking through some branches I caught a glimpse of this juvenile. It made me happy to think that my little pair of Cardinals are still carrying on the line.