Photo 3301
Orange Rose Hips
Most of the rose hips in my garden are bright red and a sort of oval shape but one of my bushes produces these round orange ones that look almost like little pumpkins and seem perfect for that October vibe. May be better on black.
8th October 2024
8th Oct 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera. Popular page photos here:
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
3
Album
365
Camera
ILCE-6000
Taken
6th October 2024 12:33pm
Tags
orange
,
fall
,
rose-hips
Beryl Lloyd
ace
Instant fav, Love this capture !
October 8th, 2024
Beverley
ace
Very pretty, lovely capture
October 8th, 2024
Dianne
ace
A gorgeous image.
October 8th, 2024
Heather
ace
Gorgeous colours and light with this, Joanne! And yes, stunning on black! Fav
October 8th, 2024
