Orange Rose Hips by gardencat
Orange Rose Hips

Most of the rose hips in my garden are bright red and a sort of oval shape but one of my bushes produces these round orange ones that look almost like little pumpkins and seem perfect for that October vibe. May be better on black.
8th October 2024 8th Oct 24

Beryl Lloyd ace
Instant fav, Love this capture !
October 8th, 2024  
Beverley ace
Very pretty, lovely capture
October 8th, 2024  
Dianne ace
A gorgeous image.
October 8th, 2024  
Heather ace
Gorgeous colours and light with this, Joanne! And yes, stunning on black! Fav
October 8th, 2024  
