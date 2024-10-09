Sign up
Photo 3302
Another Day, Another Jay.
The jays are being quite cooperative these days about having their pictures taken.
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Joanne Diochon
ace
@gardencat
Crazy old lady with a camera.
Tags
bird
,
bluejay
Beverley
ace
Wow… this is such stunning capture… maybe they like your attention… or you have a gentle voice… love this photo
October 9th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Well it is so handsome. Beautiful capture of the color and details.
October 9th, 2024
Linda Godwin
Splendid feather details on this fine close up.
October 9th, 2024
